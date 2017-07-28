Airbus Says It Agrees to Sell Plant Holdings to Motorola Solutions

Robert Wall

LONDON--Airbus SE said Friday it would sell a small U.S. communications business to Motorola Solutions Inc. as part of the European plane maker's continued effort to focus on aircraft making activities.

Airbus said Motorola would buy for an undisclosed sum the business that provides software for emergency call centers. The unit, called Airbus DS Communications and sold via its holding entity Plant Holdings Inc., had $100 million in sales last year.

Airbus has sold a number of businesses it no longer considers core. Last year it sold the bulk of its defense electronics operations to private equity firm KKR & Co. Earlier this month it said it was in talks to sell helicopter repair unit Vector Aerospace to StandardAero owner Veritas Capital Fund Management.

Airbus said it expected the deal with Motorola to close by year end pending regulatory approvals.

