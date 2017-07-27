Singapore Exchange 4Q Net Profit Up 11% on Higher Derivatives Income

Singapore Exchange Ltd. (S68.SG) on Thursday reported a 11% increase in fourth-quarter net profit as contributions from its equities and derivatives divisions rose from the year before.

Net profit for the April-to-June quarter rose to 85.23 million Singapore dollars (US$62.8 million) from S$76.84 million a year earlier.

Operating revenue rose 5% to S$207.72 million, with contributions from the exchange operator's derivatives division increasing 10% to S$82.12 million.

For the financial year ended June 30, net profit was down at S$339.69 million from S$349.02 million. Full-year operating revenue fell 2.1% to S$800.81 million, the company said.

"Looking ahead, there are signs of improving market sentiment. As we grow our business, we will focus on building a stronger multi-asset exchange across geographies, and invest strategically for our long-term competitiveness," Chief Executive Loh Boon Chye said in the statement.

July 27, 2017 05:46 ET (09:46 GMT)