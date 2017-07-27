Oil Price's Advance Pauses Amid Falling U.S. Inventories

Oil prices stalled Thursday but held on to much of the past week's gains, amid continuing signs of inventory drawdowns.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.25% to $50.97 a barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were down 0.18% at $48.66 a barrel.

The Energy Information Administration said U.S. crude stockpiles fell by a larger-than-expected 7.2 million barrels last week--the fourth-straight weekly drop. Supplies of gasoline and distillates also fell, while output abated slightly.

"The reduction of the oversupply is making headway," Commerzbank said, with analysts adding that falling inventories pointed to strong demand growth, as refineries were eager to capture still-healthy margins.

"Is it possible we've maxed out? There is that possibility," said Bob Yawger, director of the futures division at Mizuho Securities USA, adding his voice to the view that there is limited room for U.S. production growth for now because of the industry's capital-spending slump of 2015 and 2016.

Although this thinking has helped spur oil's recent run, the market is now searching for fresh reasons to continue the rally.

"We've run out of more bullish news. For the market to move higher, it needs some new impetus," said Warren Patterson, commodities strategist at ING Bank.

That could come from Baker Hughes Inc.'s weekly count of active oil rigs, due Friday, which fell by one to 764 in the week ended July 21.

Oil prices are up more than 6% this week as investors have started to support the idea that output-curtailment efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major producers are beginning to work.

As the U.S. shale boom led to sharp output growth from America, producers in the Middle East and Russia opened their own spigots to defend their market share. That led to a global supply glut that has weighed on prices. But the tide is slowly turning, some say, contending that prolonged low prices may be weeding out high-cost producers and U.S. investors.

Meanwhile, global oil demand is rising at a steady pace, mostly due to strong appetite in China, India and other emerging countries in Asia.

Still, traders are treading lightly and are mindful that last week's hefty inventory decline may not be sustainable.

Crude demand by U.S. refiners will likely recede in September and October when seasonal maintenance work begins, Société Générale noted. Meanwhile, long-term Chinese oil demand is expected to lose some steam as the country veers toward green energy and natural gas, said BMI Research.

Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock--the benchmark gasoline contract--fell 0.26% to $1.59 a gallon. ICE gasoil changed hands at $472.75 a metric ton, up $2.50 from the previous settlement.

