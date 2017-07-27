Tech Stocks Weigh on Markets

Technology stocks slid abruptly, pulling the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 away from record territory. The declines began around midday and accelerated, sending technology stocks sharply lower before they pared losses through the end of the session.

Mnuchin: Volcker Rule, 'Too Big to Fail' Set for Changes

The Trump administration is working with bank regulators to roll back postcrisis rules, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said, namely the Volcker rule and the system of determining which financial firms are considered "too big to fail."

The Bull Market's Growth Problem

Under the hood of the stock market rally, signs the 8-year bull market may be nearing its end.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits rose last week, though broader trends remain consistent with steady job gains.

Oil Prices Rise on Building Momentum

Oil prices rose to fresh two-month highs Thursday on building momentum from recent inventory declines.

U.S. Homeownership Rate Jumps From 50-Year Low

The U.S. homeownership rate climbed to 63.7% in the second quarter, a signal that the sharp downward spiral that began after the housing crash is finally reversing.

Scandal-Hit Libor to Be Phased Out

In five years' time Libor should be no more. A top U.K. regulator said it will phase out the London interbank offered rate, a scandal-plagued benchmark that is used to set the price of trillions of dollars of loans across the world.

Party Time! Weak Dollar Unleashes Record Stock Run

A pickup in global growth and a weakening dollar are boosting profits at many U.S. exporters, helping support the yearslong rally in the stock market and tipping major indexes to new records.

Encouraging Signals About U.S. Factories and Underlying Demand

Economic reports Thursday boosted hopes for a strong report Friday on gross domestic product in the second quarter.

CFTC Nominees Vow to Finish Derivatives Rule, Disagree on Details

The three nominees for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission promised to complete a long-delayed rule on position limits in derivative markets, though the two Republicans and one Democrat made clear they disagreed on the specifics.

