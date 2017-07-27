Party Time! Weak Dollar Unleashes Record Stock Run

A pickup in global growth and a weakening dollar are boosting profits at many U.S. exporters, helping support the yearslong rally in the stock market and tipping major indexes to new records.

U.S. Stocks Set for New Record Highs

U.S. stocks were poised to inch past record levels after the Federal Reserve damped expectations for rate increases and investors focused on upbeat earnings.

Fed Ready to Shrink Bondholdings as Soon as September

The Fed signaled Wednesday it is ready as soon as September to start slowly shrinking its holdings of more than $4 trillion in bonds it bought to try to buoy the economy.

Oil Price's Advance Pauses Amid Falling U.S. Stockpiles

Oil prices stalled but held on to much of the past week's gains, amid continuing signs of inventory drawdowns.

Dollar Weakness Gives World's Central Bankers New Headache

The dollar's continued slump against a range of global currencies is making life more complicated for central bankers outside the U.S., putting downward pressure on inflation at a time when many are contemplating how to exit from years of loose policy.

ECB Should Signal on Easing of Stimulus, Says Austrian Central Bank Chief

The European Central Bank should give a clear signal soon that it plans to wind down its giant bond-buying program as the region's economy recovers, Austrian central bank Governor Ewald Nowotny told Austrian newspaper Salzburger Nachrichten.

Scandal-Hit Libor to Be Phased Out

In five years' time Libor should be no more. A top U.K. regulator said it will phase out the London interbank offered rate, a scandal-plagued benchmark that is used to set the price of trillions of dollars of loans across the world.

Fed Nominee Quarles: Bank Rules Need 'Refinements'

Randal Quarles and Joseph Otting are both set to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday.

South Korea's GDP Grows 0.6% in Second Quarter

South Korea's economy downshifted a gear in the second quarter after sharply accelerating in the first three months of the year, but still looks on course to post solid growth this year, helped by the latest government stimulus measures.

Senate GOP's Fallback Health Plan Picks Up Support

Senate GOP leaders picked up support Wednesday for their plan to pass a scaled-back bill to repeal a handful of elements in the current health law, and then open negotiations with House Republicans to try to bring together their two very different bills.

July 27, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)