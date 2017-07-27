Global Shares Rise on Fed Signals

Continue Reading Below

Global markets advanced and the dollar fell after the Federal Reserve's latest policy statement damped expectations for U.S. interest-rate increases.

Fed Ready to Shrink Bondholdings as Soon as September

The Fed signaled Wednesday it is ready as soon as September to start slowly shrinking its holdings of more than $4 trillion in bonds it bought to try to buoy the economy.

Fed Nominee Quarles: Bank Rules Need 'Refinements'

Randal Quarles and Joseph Otting are both set to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

South Korea's GDP Grows 0.6% in Second Quarter

South Korea's economy downshifted a gear in the second quarter after sharply accelerating in the first three months of the year, but still looks on course to post solid growth this year, helped by the latest government stimulus measures.

Senate GOP's Fallback Health Plan Picks Up Support

Senate GOP leaders picked up support Wednesday for their plan to pass a scaled-back bill to repeal a handful of elements in the current health law, and then open negotiations with House Republicans to try to bring together their two very different bills.

Oil Gains After Stockpiles Show Larger-Than-Expected Drop

Oil prices rose after U.S. data showing a larger-than-anticipated drop in the amount of crude in storage bolstered confidence that the oil market is tightening.

Investors to Big Oil: Restrain Yourselves

Three years into an oil-price slump, investors want the world's biggest oil companies to do something they have historically struggled with: Maintain some financial discipline.

Digital-Coin Companies Shrug Off SEC Scrutiny

Some companies planning sales of digital coins said they wouldn't be deterred by the SEC's plans to restrain the hot, new fundraising method, possibly setting up a showdown with U.S. regulators.

Officials to Release Tax Plan Principles This Week

Top congressional Republicans and Trump administration officials plan to release their tax-policy principles at the end of this week, said two people briefed on those discussions.

Brazil's Central Bank Cuts Selic Rate Another Percentage Point

Brazil's central bank reduced its overnight lending rate Wednesday for the seventh time since August, bringing the country's notoriously high interest rates into the single digits for the first time in nearly four years.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)