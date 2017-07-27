Mastercard Results Beat Estimates as Consumers Boost Spending

Mastercard reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenue for the second quarter as consumers boosted their spending.

CFTC Nominees Vow to Finish Derivatives Rule, Disagree on Details

The three nominees for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission promised to complete a long-delayed rule on position limits in derivative markets, though the two Republicans and one Democrat made clear they disagreed on the specifics.

Deutsche Bank to Keep $45 Million in Ex-Executives' Suspended Bonuses

Deutsche Bank AG said 11 mostly former executives have agreed to waive EUR38.4 million in bonus payments that had been frozen by the bank, to help offset costly legal missteps during the executives' tenures.

Fed Drops Enforcement Action Against M&T Bank

The Federal Reserve ended a four-year-old enforcement action against M&T Bank Corp., removing a cloud over the Buffalo, N.Y., bank that had restricted it from deal making.

Turkey's Central Bank Keeps Rates on Hold Amid High Inflation

Turkey's central bank kept its main interest rates steady for the second straight month, and analysts don't anticipate monetary policy easing until late this year as the bank contends with high inflation.

Deutsche Bank Hit by Steep Revenue Declines Amid Overhaul

Deutsche Bank cost-cutting moves helped it beat analysts' expectations in the second quarter, but revenue fell in all three business divisions as its chief executive faces pressure to revive results amid a broad restructuring.

Dollar Weakness Gives World's Central Bankers New Headache

The dollar's continued slump against a range of global currencies is making life more complicated for central bankers outside the U.S., putting downward pressure on inflation at a time when many are contemplating how to exit from years of loose policy.

Lehman 'Double Dip' Trader Denied Bulk of $83 Million Bonus

A federal appeals court refused to let an ex-Lehman Brothers Inc. bond trader collect the bulk of an $83 million "double dip" for bonuses he claimed he was owed in the defunct broker-dealer's liquidation.

Invesco Warns About Costs of Pursuing New Clients

Invesco's shares tumbled after executives warned that the asset manager would rack up higher expenses in its pursuit of new clients, crimping profit margins and tempering recent optimism about the money-management industry.

KKR Earnings Soar

KKR's second-quarter profit surged as its portfolio appreciated and transaction fees increased.

