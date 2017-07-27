Mastercard Results Beat Estimates as Consumers Boost Spending

Mastercard reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenue for the second quarter as consumers boosted their spending.

Deutsche Bank Hit by Steep Revenue Declines Amid Overhaul

Deutsche Bank cost-cutting moves helped it beat analysts' expectations in the second quarter, but revenue fell in all three business divisions as its chief executive faces pressure to revive results amid a broad restructuring.

Deutsche Bank Seen Keeping $45 Million in Ex-Executives' Pay

Deutsche Bank is expected to keep roughly $45 million in deferred and unvested compensation from 11 mostly former management board members, who have agreed to give up the pay in light of the lender's past legal problems.

Dollar Weakness Gives World's Central Bankers New Headache

The dollar's continued slump against a range of global currencies is making life more complicated for central bankers outside the U.S., putting downward pressure on inflation at a time when many are contemplating how to exit from years of loose policy.

KKR Earnings Soar

KKR's second-quarter profit surged as its portfolio appreciated and transaction fees increased.

ECB Should Signal on Easing of Stimulus, Says Austrian Central Bank Chief

The European Central Bank should give a clear signal soon that it plans to wind down its giant bond-buying program as the region's economy recovers, Austrian central bank Governor Ewald Nowotny told Austrian newspaper Salzburger Nachrichten.

Who Needs Life Insurance? Insurers Try Rewarding New Customers

Big life insurers hope to sign up more first-time customers with a wellness app, Vitality, from Discovery Ltd. of South Africa, which rewards healthy activities with discounts on insurance premiums and airline tickets.

Fed Ready to Shrink Bondholdings as Soon as September

The Fed signaled Wednesday it is ready as soon as September to start slowly shrinking its holdings of more than $4 trillion in bonds it bought to try to buoy the economy.

Fed Nominee Quarles: Bank Rules Need 'Refinements'

Randal Quarles and Joseph Otting are both set to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday.

Have Stocks? Need Cash? Call Goldman Sachs

The Wall Street firm known for its investment banking and trading is moving deeper into retail lending with a new Fidelity Investments partnership. The deal enables Goldman to offer loans to roughly six million accounts.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)