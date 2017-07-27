Oil Prices Rise on Building Momentum

Oil prices rose to fresh two-month highs Thursday on building momentum from recent inventory declines.

Shell Prepares for 'Lower Forever' Oil Prices

Royal Dutch Shell laid out a pessimistic vision for the future of oil, even as the company reported success in generating cash during a prolonged downturn.

Halliburton to Settle SEC Allegations Over Angola Payments

Halliburton has agreed to pay more than $29.2 million to settle federal charges that it made illegal payments to an Angolan company as it worked to secure oil-field services contracts.

Li Ka-Shing Leads Hong Kong's Europe Buying Spree With Ista Deal

A joint venture backed by Hong Kong Billionaire Li Ka-shing agreed to acquire Germany's Ista International GmbH for about $5.3 billion, betting on the increasing adoption of so-called smart metering technology to cut water and power consumption.

Fiat Chrysler CEO Learning to Love Electric Vehicles

Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said his company's premium Maserati sports cars will begin introducing electric-engine powered models in two years and that by 2023 more than half of the brand's cars will be electrified.

Berkshire Wins a Round in Competition for Oncor

A bankruptcy judge will consider approval of Berkshire's proposed takeover of the Texas utility on Aug. 21. Paul Singer's Elliott Management had sought a later date, saying it needed more time to raise financing for its rival restructuring proposal.

Anglo American's Profit Surge Bodes Well for Miners

Earning season for the world's biggest mining companies started off strong when Anglo American reported a surge in profit and reinstated a dividend it had slashed two years ago amid a gut-wrenching commodities slump.

American Electric Power to Invest $4.5 Billion in Wind Farm Project

American Electric Power said it will spend $4.5 billion to develop the one of the largest wind farms in the U.S. and a related 350-mile transmission line.

Qatar, Prepared for Saudi-Led Embargo, Weathers Standoff

The tiny emirate of Qatar is withstanding a far-reaching embargo by Saudi-led Arab nations because it has drawn the right lessons from its previous neighborhood squabble.

U.S. Shale Threatens Chemical Element of Aramco's IPO

An expected surge in U.S. petrochemicals output challenges one of the main pillars of the energy giant's plans to list.

