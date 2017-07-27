Shell Leads Big Oil Revival Despite Crude Price Slump

Three years into a dramatic slump in oil prices, big oil companies seem to have adapted their businesses to a point where they can still generate cash and reduce debt levels even at current oil prices.

Anglo American's Profit Surge Bodes Well for Miners

Earning season for the world's biggest mining companies started off strong when Anglo American reported a surge in profit and reinstated a dividend it had slashed two years ago amid a gut-wrenching commodities slump.

Berkshire Wins a Round in Competition for Oncor

A bankruptcy judge will consider approval of Berkshire's proposed takeover of the Texas utility on Aug. 21. Paul Singer's Elliott Management had sought a later date, saying it needed more time to raise financing for its rival restructuring proposal.

American Electric Power to Invest $4.5 Billion in Wind Farm Project

American Electric Power said it will spend $4.5 billion to develop the one of the largest wind farms in the U.S. and a related 350-mile transmission line.

Analysts See Small Addition to U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

Analysts expect government data scheduled for release Thursday to show that stockpiles grew by 26 billion cubic feet, 45% less than average for this time of year.

Oil Gains After Stockpiles Show Larger-Than-Expected Drop

Oil prices rose after U.S. data showing a larger-than-anticipated drop in the amount of crude in storage bolstered confidence that the oil market is tightening.

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall More Than Expected

Government data showed U.S. inventories of crude oil declined much more than expected for the week ended July 21, with stockpiles dropping by 7.2 million barrels, compared with forecasts for a 2.6 million barrel decline.

U.S. Shale Threatens Chemical Element of Aramco's IPO

An expected surge in U.S. petrochemicals output challenges one of the main pillars of the energy giant's plans to list.

Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure to Acquire Germany's Ista in $5.3 Billion Deal

Cheung Kong Infrastructure is set to acquire Germany's Ista International for about $5.3 billion.

Investors to Big Oil: Restrain Yourselves

Three years into an oil-price slump, investors want the world's biggest oil companies to do something they have historically struggled with: Maintain some financial discipline.

