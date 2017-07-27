Shell's Second-Quarter Earnings Rise Sharply

Continue Reading Below

Shell said net profit rose to $1.9 billion from $239 million in the same period last year as cash generation increased sharply in the quarter, indicating the company is continuing to adapt to lower oil prices.

Berkshire Wins a Round in Competition for Oncor

A bankruptcy judge will consider approval of Berkshire's proposed takeover of the Texas utility on Aug. 21. Paul Singer's Elliott Management had sought a later date, saying it needed more time to raise financing for its rival restructuring proposal.

American Electric Power to Invest $4.5 Billion in Wind Farm Project

American Electric Power said it will spend $4.5 billion to develop the one of the largest wind farms in the U.S. and a related 350-mile transmission line.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Analysts See Small Addition to U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

Analysts expect government data scheduled for release Thursday to show that stockpiles grew by 26 billion cubic feet, 45% less than average for this time of year.

Oil Gains After Stockpiles Show Larger-Than-Expected Drop

Oil prices rose after U.S. data showing a larger-than-anticipated drop in the amount of crude in storage bolstered confidence that the oil market is tightening.

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall More Than Expected

Government data showed U.S. inventories of crude oil declined much more than expected for the week ended July 21, with stockpiles dropping by 7.2 million barrels, compared with forecasts for a 2.6 million barrel decline.

U.S. Shale Threatens Chemical Element of Aramco's IPO

An expected surge in U.S. petrochemicals output challenges one of the main pillars of the energy giant's plans to list.

Investors to Big Oil: Restrain Yourselves

Three years into an oil-price slump, investors want the world's biggest oil companies to do something they have historically struggled with: Maintain some financial discipline.

U.K. to Ban Sale of Diesel, Gasoline Vehicles by 2040

The U.K. said it would ban the sale of cars powered by traditional internal-combustion engines by 2040, joining other European regulators in a bold push toward electric cars that remain unpopular in the mass market.

SunEdison Wins Final Approval for Bankruptcy Exit

SunEdison Inc. won final court approval Tuesday of a bankruptcy-exit plan that wipes out billions of dollars in investments and renders the one-time renewable energy darling a shadow of its former self.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2017 04:17 ET (08:17 GMT)