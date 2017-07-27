Rocket Maker SpaceX's Valuation Soars to $21 Billion

SpaceX has raised up to $350 million in a new round of financing that would value the company at around $21 billion, a vote of confidence for founder Elon Musk who is seeking to prove the rocket maker can become a major satellite operator.

Vale Doesn't Expect Samarco Venture With BHP to Restart This Year

Brazilian mining giant Vale said its Samarco joint venture with BHP Billiton is no longer expected to resume operations this year after a catastrophic dam disaster in 2015

Baidu Profit Rises in Rebound From Chinese Government Crackdown

China's internet-search leader Baidu Inc. posted its first profit increase in three quarters as it earned more money per advertiser while working to extend its reach beyond its core business.

Rail Regulator Tells CSX to Fix Service Problems

A freight railroad regulator called on CSX Corp. to address "serious issues" causing delays, congestion and other problems, the latest setback for the railway as it attempts to revamp its operations.

Amazon's Expansion Costs Take a Toll

Amazon said quarterly profit fell 77% even as sales jumped, a sign of the high cost of its increasing dominance of retail. The company posted $197 million in profit as it spent on new warehouses, delivery capacity and data centers.

Trump Comments on U.S. Factories Make It Awkward for Apple

Thanks to comments made by President Donald Trump, Apple suddenly faces new pressure to build factories in the U.S.

Intel Finds Room to Boost Revenue

Intel Corp. said adjusted quarterly profit increased as the company posted revenue growth in many of its units despite growing competition in core markets.

Lehman 'Double Dip' Trader Denied Bulk of $83 Million Bonus

A federal appeals court refused to let an ex-Lehman Brothers Inc. bond trader collect the bulk of an $83 million "double dip" for bonuses he claimed he was owed in the defunct broker-dealer's liquidation.

An Electric Maserati? Fiat Chrysler CEO Says It's on the Way

Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said his company's premium Maserati sports cars will begin introducing electric-engine powered models after 2019 and that by early next decade more than half of the brand's cars will be electrified.

Air France Says Delta, China Eastern Each Acquiring 10% of Its Shares

Delta, Air France-KLM and China Eastern Airlines unveiled a series of share transactions, as carriers strengthen partnerships amid mounting competition on lucrative international routes.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2017 21:15 ET (01:15 GMT)