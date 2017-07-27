'Unlimited' Boosts Verizon Subscribers

After losing subscribers earlier this year, Verizon Communications Inc. turned things around in the second quarter. But it came at a price.

Twitter's Election-Fueled Growth Fizzles

Twitter posted no meaningful increase in users after getting a bump three months ago from the U.S. presidential election, sending shares down 11% and stressing the challenges the social-media company faces.

Procter & Gamble, Activist Spar Over Latest Results

Procter & Gamble Co. sparred with activist investor Nelson Peltz on Thursday, with the two sides debating whether the company's latest results prove a turnaround is taking hold.

Amazon's Jeff Bezos Becomes World's Richest Person

Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos became the richest person in the world as the online retailer's stock rose ahead of quarterly results.

Shell Prepares for 'Lower Forever' Oil Prices

Royal Dutch Shell laid out a pessimistic vision for the future of oil, even as the company reported success in generating cash during a prolonged downturn.

Samsung Posts Record Profit After Tough Year

Samsung Electronics delivered its biggest-ever quarter of profits, shrugging off a year of tumult by leaning on its dominance as a supplier of electronics components that even its rivals can't do without.

Fiat Chrysler CEO Learning to Love Electric Vehicles

Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said his company's premium Maserati sports cars will begin introducing electric-engine powered models in two years and that by 2023 more than half of the brand's cars will be electrified.

Air France Says Delta, China Eastern Each Acquiring 10% of Its Shares

Delta, Air France-KLM and China Eastern Airlines unveiled a series of share transactions, as carriers strengthen partnerships amid mounting competition on lucrative international routes.

UPS Expects Retailers to Pay Up for Christmas Deliveries

United Parcel Service expects most retailers to agree to higher shipping prices during the weeks leading up to Christmas, which it says are necessary because of the glut of online orders.

Anglo American's Profit Surge Bodes Well for Miners

Earning season for the world's biggest mining companies started off strong when Anglo American reported a surge in profit and reinstated a dividend it had slashed two years ago amid a gut-wrenching commodities slump.

July 27, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)