'Unlimited' Boosts Verizon Subscribers

Verizon Communications gained net wireless subscribers in the quarter, as the continued expansion of its unlimited wireless data plans helped the company recover from its first ever quarterly net subscriber loss last quarter.

Twitter's Election-Fueled Growth Fizzles

Twitter posted no meaningful increase in users after getting a bump three months ago from the U.S. presidential election, sending shares down 11% and stressing the challenges the social-media company faces.

Procter & Gamble Profit Bucks Proxy Fight

Procter & Gamble, facing a proxy fight with activist investor Nelson Peltz, posted higher profit in the most recent quarter despite a slump in consumer spending on staples from diapers to toothpaste.

Amazon's Jeff Bezos Becomes World's Richest Person

Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos became the richest person in the world as the online retailer's stock rose ahead of quarterly results.

Shell Prepares for 'Lower Forever' Oil Prices

Royal Dutch Shell laid out a pessimistic vision for the future of oil, even as the company reported success in generating cash during a prolonged downturn.

Samsung Posts Record Profit After Tough Year

Samsung Electronics delivered its biggest-ever quarter of profits, shrugging off a year of tumult by leaning on its dominance as a supplier of electronics components that even its rivals can't do without.

Air France Says Delta, China Eastern Each Acquiring 10% of Its Shares

Delta, Air France-KLM and China Eastern Airlines unveiled a series of share transaction, as carriers strengthen partnerships amid mounting competition on lucrative international routes.

UPS Expects Retailers to Pay Up for Christmas Deliveries

United Parcel Service expects most retailers to agree to higher shipping prices during the weeks leading up to Christmas, which it says are necessary because of the glut of online orders.

Anglo American's Profit Surge Bodes Well for Miners

Earning season for the world's biggest mining companies started off strong when Anglo American reported a surge in profit and reinstated a dividend it had slashed two years ago amid a gut-wrenching commodities slump.

Mastercard Results Beat Estimates as Consumers Boost Spending

Mastercard reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenue for the second quarter as consumers boosted their spending.

