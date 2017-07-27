Deutsche Bank Hit by Deep Revenue Declines Amid Overhaul

Continue Reading Below

Deutsche Bank cost-cutting moves helped it beat analysts' expectations in the second quarter, but revenue fell in all three business divisions as its chief executive faces pressure to revive results amid a broad restructuring.

AstraZeneca Shares Dive After Major Setback Over Cancer Drugs

AstraZeneca said a combination of two of its new oncology drugs failed to shrink lung cancer tumors in a clinical trial, casting doubt on a central part of its ambitious growth plans. Shares fell 15%.

Shell Leads Big Oil Revival Despite Crude Price Slump

Three years into a dramatic slump in oil prices, big oil companies seem to have adapted their businesses to a point where they can still generate cash and reduce debt levels even at current oil prices.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Anglo American's Profit Surge Bodes Well for Miners

Earning season for the world's biggest mining companies started off strong when Anglo American reported a surge in profit and reinstated a dividend it had slashed two years ago amid a gut-wrenching commodities slump.

AB InBev Profit Jumps Despite Falling U.S. Market Share

Anheuser-Busch InBev reported surging profit following last year's integration of rival beer giant SABMiller, but said its sales continued to decline in the U.S. and Brazil, its two largest market.

Era of Jumbo Jet Nears End as Airbus Slashes A380 Production

European plane maker Airbus again cut production plans for its A380 superjumbo, bringing nearer to an end the era of the big, four-engine long-haul jets closely associated with the rise of global jet-setting.

Comcast Profit and Revenue Beat Analysts' Expectations

Comcast Corp.'s entertainment unit surged in the second quarter, helped by the strong box-office performance of "The Fate of the Furious," lifting profit and revenue even as cable video subscriber losses ticked up.

Nestlé Posts Lackluster Growth Amid Investor Pressure

Nestlé's sales slid slightly during the first half of the year, raising pressure on the packaged foods-giant to find ways to boost profitability and pacify restless investors.

LinkedIn Suit Could Shape Data-Analytics Industry

LinkedIn is defending itself against a suit that is shaping up as a test of whether it is legal to collect publicly viewable information posted by internet users.

Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure to Acquire Germany's Ista in $5.3 Billion Deal

Cheung Kong Infrastructure is set to acquire Germany's Ista International for about $5.3 billion.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)