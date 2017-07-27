Uber Approaches GE CEO Jeff Immelt About Top Role

Uber Technologies is considering General Electric Chief Executive Jeff Immelt among a handful of candidates for its top position, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Rocket Maker SpaceX's Valuation Soars to $21 Billion

SpaceX has raised as much as $350 million in a new round of financing that boosted the company's valuation, a vote of confidence for founder Elon Musk who is seeking to prove the rocket maker can become a major satellite operator.

Vale Doesn't Expect Samarco Venture With BHP to Restart This Year

Brazilian mining giant Vale said its Samarco joint venture with BHP Billiton is no longer expected to resume operations this year after a catastrophic dam disaster in 2015

Baidu Profit Rises in Rebound From Beijing Crackdown

China's internet-search leader Baidu Inc. posted its first profit increase in three quarters as it earned more money per advertiser while working to extend its reach beyond its core business.

Rail Regulator Tells CSX to Fix Service Problems

A freight railroad regulator called on CSX Corp. to address "serious issues" causing delays, congestion and other problems, the latest setback for the railway as it attempts to revamp its operations.

UAW Removes 'Narrow Universe of People' Amid Training-Fund Allegations

The United Auto Workers union has removed "a narrow universe of people" it believes to have been connected to an alleged conspiracy to use auto-worker training funds for extravagant personal purchases, according to people familiar with the matter

Amazon's Expansion Costs Take a Toll

Amazon said quarterly profit fell 77% even as sales jumped, a sign of the high cost of its increasing dominance of retail. The company posted $197 million in profit as it spent on new warehouses, delivery capacity and data centers.

Trump Comments on U.S. Factories Make It Awkward for Apple

Thanks to comments made by President Donald Trump, Apple suddenly faces new pressure to build factories in the U.S.

Intel Finds Room to Boost Revenue

Intel Corp. said adjusted quarterly profit increased as the company posted revenue growth in many of its units despite growing competition in core markets.

Lehman 'Double Dip' Trader Denied Bulk of $83 Million Bonus

A federal appeals court refused to let an ex-Lehman Brothers Inc. bond trader collect the bulk of an $83 million "double dip" for bonuses he claimed he was owed in the defunct broker-dealer's liquidation.

