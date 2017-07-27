Glencore Buys 49% Stake in Australian Mine it Failed to Buy Outright

Commodities giant Glencore PLC (GLEN.LN) is buying a 49% stake in an Australian coal mine from its Chinese owners a month after failing in a bid to buy the operations outright from Rio Tinto PLC (RIO.LN).

Glencore said Thursday that it will pay Yancoal Australia Ltd $1.14 billion plus around $67 million in royalty payments over five years for the stake in the Hunter Valley Operations coal mine in New South Wales.

Glencore and Yancoal will form a joint venture to operate the mine.

Rio Tinto last month rebuffed a $2.5 billion offer for the mine by Glencore and recommended that shareholders approve a previous $2.45 billion bid by Yancoal, which is part of the Yanzhou Coal Mining Company.

Glencore shares at 1146 GMT, up 3 pence, or 1%, at 333 pence valuing the company at 47.95 billion pounds ($63 billion).

July 27, 2017 08:17 ET (12:17 GMT)