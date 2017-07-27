On Our Radar

Fresenius SE 2Q 2017 -- Forecast

Features Dow Jones Newswires

FRANKFURT –  The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE.XE) second-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released August 1.

===

. Forecast Change Reported

2nd 2Q17 in % Number 2Q16

Sales 8,539 +20% 18 7,092

EBIT Before Special Items 1,199 +14% 18 1,051

Net Income Attributable adj. 455 +16% 18 393

Earnings Per Share - adj. 0.82 +14% 18 0.72

Dividend Per Share 0.75 +21% 7 0.62

Target Price 83.62 9

===

Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Data provided by Vara Research and Factset.

DJG/voi

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)