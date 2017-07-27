Fresenius SE 2Q 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT – The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE.XE) second-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released August 1.
===
. Forecast Change Reported
2nd 2Q17 in % Number 2Q16
Sales 8,539 +20% 18 7,092
EBIT Before Special Items 1,199 +14% 18 1,051
Net Income Attributable adj. 455 +16% 18 393
Earnings Per Share - adj. 0.82 +14% 18 0.72
Dividend Per Share 0.75 +21% 7 0.62
Target Price 83.62 9
===
Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Data provided by Vara Research and Factset.
DJG/voi
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 27, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)