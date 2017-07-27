CIMB Chairman Transfers Five Million Shares; No Beneficiary Ownership Change Seen Under Deal

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--CIMB Group Holdings Bhd. (1023.KU), Malaysia's second-largest lender by assets, said its chairman, Nazir Razak, "dealt in" five million CIMB shares this week, representing a 0.05% stake, at 6.3455 ringgit ($1.48) apiece.

The transaction involved the shares' transfer from Mr. Nazir to a company owned by him, according to a CIMB official. However, there was no change in beneficiary ownership as a result of the transaction, which was valued at MYR31.73 million, according to a CIMB stock-exchange filing Thursday.

Shares of CIMB climbed 2.7% Thursday afternoon to MYR6.57, bringing year-to-date gains to more than 42%. CIMB was the top driver of the local benchmark stock index, which rose 0.13% Thursday.

Mr. Nazir is the youngest brother of Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak.

July 27, 2017 05:22 ET (09:22 GMT)