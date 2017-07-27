AB InBev Profit Jumps Despite Falling U.S. Market Share--Update

Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, the world's largest brewer by sales, reported surging profit due to its integration of rival beer giant SABMiller as sales of Budweiser and Bud Light continued to decline in the U.S., its largest markets.

Continue Reading Below

The maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona said net profit rose to $1.5 billion in the three months to the end of June from $152 million a year earlier. Adjusted core earnings rose 12% to $5.35 billion as the company benefited from higher prices and additional cost savings from its acquisition of SABMiller.

AB InBev's sales in the U.S. have fallen as American consumers shift away from domestic lagers toward craft beers, Mexican imports, wine and spirits. The Bud Light brand lost almost 1 percentage point of market share in the quarter, while Budweiser lost over a third of a percentage point.

In May, AB InBev said it was launching one of the largest capital investment programs in U.S. brewing history, pouring close to $500 million into its U.S. operations this year and a total of $2 billion through 2020. The brewer also last year bought rival SABMiller for more than US$100 billion, making a huge bet that it could tap growth in emerging markets like Africa.

AB InBev said the integration of SAB "continues to go as planned," with savings of $335 million from the combination in the period. That led some analysts to suggest the company could wring out more than the overall $2.8 billion in cost savings the company is targeting in the deal.

Overall sales volume in North America fell 1% in the quarter from a year ago. Margins in the U.S. increased, however, as the company's portfolio of more-expensive beers, including Michelob Ultra and Stella Artois, performed well.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

AB InBev has also rolled out a handful of beers it markets as "craft," to compete with the hundreds of smaller brewers that have popped up across the country in recent years. It said this portfolio gained market share.

In the U.S., "we've seen additional pressure in the premium sector," Chief Financial Officer Felipe Durta said on a call with reporters Thursday.

Elsewhere, the company saw gains in Mexico, South Africa and Australia, lifting revenue to $14.18 billion, a rise of 5% without the effects of currency swings and acquisitions. But in Brazil the company saw core profit decline for a sixth straight quarter as the brewer's second largest market emerges slowly from a prolonged recession.

AB InBev said its full-year expectations of an acceleration of revenue growth remains unchanged despite increased volatility in some key markets.

AB InBev shares rose more than 4% in early trading in Brussels.

Write to Nick Kostov at Nick.Kostov@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2017 04:30 ET (08:30 GMT)