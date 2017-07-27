2Q GDP Growth Expected -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Friday 0830 Real GDP (1st Reading) 2Q +2.7% (25) +1.4%*
0830 GDP Prices (1st Reading) 2Q +1.4% (10) +1.9%*
0830 Employment Cost Index 2Q +0.6% (21) +0.8%
1000 Consumer Sentiment Jul 93.1 (17) 93.1**
(Final)
*1Q 3rd Reading
**July Preliminary Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
