UniCredit Customers Targeted in Cyber Attacks

Italian bank UniCredit SpA (UCG.MI) on Wednesday said the personal loan data of around 400,000 of its customers have been targeted in a series of cyber attacks over the last ten months.

In a statement, the bank said the breaches took place through an Italian third party provider in two attacks--one in September and October last year and a second in June and July. The hackers hadn't accessed account passwords or been able to make unauthorized transaction, but some personal and banking information may have been accessed, UniCredit said.

"The bank has also taken immediate remedial action to close this breach," UniCredit said.

The bank said it has launched an audit and informed authorities about the breaches. It would also file a claim with Milan's prosecutor's office.

July 26, 2017 06:06 ET (10:06 GMT)