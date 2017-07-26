U.S. Government Bonds Steady Ahead of Fed Decision

U.S. government bonds were bouncing around from gains to losses Wednesday following a large selloff Tuesday, as traders prepared for the Federal Reserve's latest policy statement.

In recent trading, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was 2.326%, according to Tradeweb. The yield logged its biggest one-day increase since March 1 on Tuesday, rising to 2.328% from 2.253% Monday. Yields rise when bond prices fall.

Fed officials are scheduled to release their policy statement at 2 p.m. EDT Wednesday. They are widely expected to keep monetary policy unchanged.

Officials, though, could signal when they plan to start shrinking the Fed's portfolio of Treasury and mortgage bonds -- a prospect that has caused jitters in the bond market following a two-week rally.

Investors "sort of reset everything" Tuesday, and "part of that reset had to do with some concerns that the Fed might use more forceful language today in terms of commencing balance sheet normalization," said John Herrmann, rates strategist at MUFG Securities in New York.

This week's turn toward higher yields is the latest twist for the Treasurys market, which has endured big swings over the past month.

Bonds sold off sharply at the end of June amid signs that major central banks outside of the U.S. were poised to start scaling aback stimulus programs. They then rallied as central bank officials in the U.S. and Europe turned a spotlight on a recent inflation slowdown, suggesting they would be cautious in tightening monetary policy.

Along with the Fed meeting, traders on Wednesday were keeping an eye on Congress, where the Senate is proceeding with a complicated effort to dismantle and possibly replace former President Barack Obama's 2010 Affordable Care Act.

Some investors see the legislative maneuvering as a test for whether Congress can ultimately pass tax cuts, which could lead to higher bond yields by boosting inflation and likely requiring more issuance of Treasurys unless lawmakers find another way of paying for the tax reductions.

Debt sales are also near-term concern for investors, with a five-year Treasury note auction scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, following a sale of two-year notes Tuesday. New debt sales sometimes weigh on the prices of outstanding bonds.

