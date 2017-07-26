Fed Set to Shrink Bond Holdings 'Relatively Soon'

The Federal Reserve signaled it could launch its plan to slowly shrink its bond portfolio after officials' next meeting in September, while holding short-term interest rates steady Wednesday.

U.S. Stocks on Pace to Close at Records After Fed Stands Pat

U.S. stock indexes held steady, on course to close at records, after the Federal Reserve left short-term interest rates unchanged and indicated it would likely act soon to begin shrinking its bond portfolio.

Health Debate Rolls On After First Option Fails

Senate Republicans overcame a range of internal fissures in voting to begin debate on their health-care overhaul, but the party suffered a setback hours later when a proposal replacing major portions of the Affordable Care Act failed to attract enough votes to pass.

Trump Eyes Tax-Code Overhaul, With Emphasis on Middle-Class Break

President Donald Trump is signaling his next priority: overhauling the tax code to push corporate rates down and give middle-class taxpayers a break, even if it means some of the wealthiest pay more.

U.S. New-Home Sales Edged Higher in June

U.S. new-home sales rose slightly in June, a signal of gradual recovery in a segment of the market that continues to suffer from severe supply constraints.

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall More Than Expected

Government data showed U.S. inventories of crude oil declined much more than expected for the week ended July 21, with stockpiles dropping by 7.2 million barrels, compared with forecasts for a 2.6 million barrel decline.

SEC Chairman Puts in a Good Word for Active Investing

Stock pickers may have a friend in the new head of the SEC, who told an audience that his investments in actively managed mutual funds have performed better than passive investments.

U.K. Regulator to Hold More Firms' Bosses Accountable

The Financial Conduct Authority is set to widen the scope of rules designed to hold senior bosses personally to account for a firm's misconduct.

U.K. Economy Posts Lackluster Growth

U.K. economic growth remained subdued in the second quarter, as a modest revival in consumer spending offset shrinking industrial production, a sign that a hoped-for shift toward export-led growth remains elusive.

U.S. to Put More Venezuelan Officials Under Sanctions

The U.S. plans to put sanctions on 13 high-ranking Venezuelan officials for alleged corruption, human-rights violations and undermining the country's democracy, a congressional aide briefed on the White House's plans said on Wednesday.

