Weak Inflation in Focus at Fed's July Policy Meeting

Federal Reserve officials are likely to hold monetary policy steady at the conclusion of their two-day meeting Wednesday, but any changes in their policy statement will be scrutinized for clues about the path for interest rates and when they might start shrinking the Fed's balance sheet.

U.K. Economy Posts Lackluster Growth

U.K. economic growth remained subdued in the second quarter of the year, preliminary data showed, as weak performances from the manufacturing and construction industries offset an improvement in services.

Oil Gains After Forecast of Falling Stocks

Oil prices advanced after an industry group predicted that official data later in the day will show that U.S. inventories fell sharply last week.

Upbeat Earnings Boost Stocks Ahead of Fed Announcement

Upbeat earnings reports and a climb in commodity prices lifted stocks ahead of a closely watched announcement from the Federal Reserve. Futures pointed to a 0.2% opening gain for the S&P 500.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Could GOP's Tax Reform Weaken Home Prices in High-Tax Areas?

China Overhaul of State Companies Nears Modernization Milestone

Beijing is close to completing a long-targeted overhaul of operations at its state-owned enterprises, known as SOEs, saying that a modernization of their corporate structures will be finished by year's end.

Health Debate Rolls On After First Option Fails

Senate Republicans overcame a range of internal fissures in voting to begin debate on their health-care overhaul, but the party suffered a setback hours later when a proposal replacing major portions of the Affordable Care Act failed to attract enough votes to pass.

Trump Eyes Tax-Code Overhaul, With Emphasis on Middle-Class Break

President Donald Trump is signaling his next priority: overhauling the tax code to push corporate rates down and give middle-class taxpayers a break, even if it means some of the wealthiest pay more.

Trump Says Administration Is Taking Time on Steel Tariffs

President Donald Trump said his administration would take its time in making a long-awaited decision on whether to block steel imports, saying "we don't want to do it at this moment."

Oil Gains on Saudi Push for Compliance With Output Cuts

Oil prices rose for the second day in a row, as investors found reassurance from OPEC's attempts to limit crude supply and signs of slowing production in the U.S.

