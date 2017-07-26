Facebook Profit Jumps 71%

Facebook's profit rose a better-than-expected 71% in the second quarter, as the social-media giant benefited from expanding its use of ads.

Boeing Curbs Costs, Boosting Profits and Shares

Boeing raised its full-year profit guidance and continues to clamp down on the cost of building jetliners, boosting profits at the world's largest aerospace company. Its shares jumped more than 9%.

Whole Foods Sales Fall Again

Whole Foods Market Inc. said Wednesday that comparable sales fell again in the latest quarter, extending a streak going back two years as the natural grocer faced up to tougher competition.

Ford's Stock Takes Hit as It Signals Lower Pretax Profit

Ford's net income rose slightly in the second quarter due to a better-than-expected tax rate and healthy financing arm profits but Wall Street reacted negatively to revised full-year guidance that indicated it expects pretax profit this year to be down from 2016.

Berkshire's $9 Billion Oncor Price May Drop if Timeline Slides

Berkshire Hathaway Energy is threatening to walk away from its proposed takeover of Oncor Electric Delivery, or at least to lower its $9 billion offer price, if the deal's timetable is drawn out to make room for a rival proposal from Elliott Management.

State Street CEO: 'All Engines Were Firing' During Second Quarter

State Street Corp.'s second-quarter profits beat Wall Street's estimates as rising interest rates and a market rally lifted revenue.

Coca-Cola to Replace Coke Zero in the U.S.

Coca-Cola Co. is replacing Coke Zero in the U.S. with another diet-soda brand, an effort to hold on to consumers cutting back on sugary drinks.

Chipotle Gets Subpoena After Virginia Norovirus Outbreak

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. said it received a subpoena related to a recent norovirus outbreak in a Virginia location, an indication that a federal criminal investigation into the chain's food safety problems is widening.

Anthem Seeks Clarity from Health Law Debate

Anthem boosted its full-year outlook as rising enrollment in its health-care plans provided a lift to its second-quarter revenue and earnings

Glaxo Slashes R&D Projects to Focus on Top Prospects

GlaxoSmithKline axed more than 30 drug-research projects to focus on four key disease areas, in a push by new Chief Executive Emma Walmsley to sharpen the company's research-and-development operations.

July 26, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)