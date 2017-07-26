Whole Foods Sales Fall Again

Whole Foods Market Inc. said Wednesday that comparable sales fell again in the latest quarter, extending a streak going back two years as the natural grocer faced up to tougher competition.

Boeing Boosts Profit Forecast, Share Buyback After Strong Quarter

Boeing raised its full-year profit guidance and in a sign of confidence, outlined plans to pay billions of dollars in pension liabilities ahead of schedule.

Ford's Stock Takes Hit as It Signals Lower Pretax Profit

Ford's net income rose slightly in the second quarter due to a better-than-expected tax rate and healthy financing arm profits but Wall Street reacted negatively to revised full-year guidance that indicated it expects pretax profit this year to be down from 2016.

Coca-Cola to Replace Coke Zero in the U.S.

Coca-Cola Co. is replacing Coke Zero in the U.S. with another diet-soda brand, an effort to hold on to consumers cutting back on sugary drinks.

China's HNA Deal With Global Eagle Falls Apart

Chinese conglomerate HNA Group's planned $416 million purchase of a stake in a Los Angeles-based in-flight entertainment company has collapsed, the companies said, as the U.S. tightens scrutiny of Chinese deals.

Chipotle Gets Subpoena After Virginia Norovirus Outbreak

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. said it received a subpoena related to a recent norovirus outbreak in a Virginia location, an indication that a federal criminal investigation into the chain's food safety problems is widening.

Anthem Seeks Clarity from Health Law Debate

Anthem boosted its full-year outlook as rising enrollment in its health-care plans provided a lift to its second-quarter revenue and earnings

Glaxo Slashes R&D Projects to Focus on Top Prospects

GlaxoSmithKline axed more than 30 drug-research projects to focus on four key disease areas, in a push by new Chief Executive Emma Walmsley to sharpen the company's research-and-development operations.

RBS to Spend More Than $1 Billion to Appease European Authorities

RBS will spend more than $1 billion on measures to increase competition in the U.K. banking market to atone for breaking European Union rules following its bailout during the financial crisis.

U.K. to Ban Sale of Diesel, Gasoline Vehicles by 2040

The U.K. said it would ban the sale of cars powered by traditional internal-combustion engines by 2040, joining other European regulators in a bold push toward electric cars that remain unpopular in the mass market.

July 26, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)