Boeing Raises Annual Profit Guidance

Boeing raised its full-year profit guidance and outlined plans to pay some of its big pension liabilities ahead of schedule.

Ford Posts Higher Profit, Lifts Guidance

Ford's new chief executive is starting his tenure with the wind at his back, lifting its earnings outlook for the year in a move that helps address concerns about the company's ability to weather softer conditions in the U.S. market.

Coca-Cola Reports Better Than Expected Earnings

Coca-Cola Co. reported better than expected earnings in Chief Executive James Quincey's first period at the helm as the company continued working to cut costs and raise prices.

China's HNA Deal With Global Eagle Falls Apart

Chinese conglomerate HNA Group's planned $416 million purchase of a stake in a Los Angeles-based in-flight entertainment company has collapsed, the companies said, as the U.S. tightens scrutiny of Chinese deals.

Anthem Raises Outlook on Growth in Plan Enrollment

Anthem boosted its full-year outlook as rising enrollment in its health-care plans provided a lift to its second-quarter revenue and earnings

U.K. to Ban Sale of Diesel, Gasoline Vehicles by 2040

The internal combustion engine was dealt another blow when the U.K. pledged to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars by 2040, following a similar move three weeks ago by France.

Brazil's JBS in Deal with Banks to Renegotiate Debt

Brazilian meatpacking giant JBS SA reached a deal with banks to renegotiate about 20.5 billion reais ($6.5 billion) in debt as part of a broader effort to address the fallout of a massive bribery scandal.

Facebook Earnings Preview: What to Watch

Facebook Inc. is scheduled to announce its second-quarter earnings after the market closes Wednesday. Here is what you need to know.

Procter & Gamble Earnings: What to Watch

Procter & Gamble Co. is scheduled to report earnings for the quarter ended June 30 before the market opens Thursday. Here's what you need to know.

Verizon Communications -- What to Watch

Verizon Communications Inc., the U.S.'s largest wireless carrier by subscribers, is scheduled to report second-quarter results before the market opens Thursday.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)