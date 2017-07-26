Consumer Companies Flat Amid Mixed Earnings -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies were more or less flat after mixed earnings reports.

Auto maker Ford Motor posted higher second-quarter earnings but cut its projection for 2017 pretax profits. Wynn Resorts slid after the casino operator posted earnings that disappointed some investors. Among the concerns for bears on the stock were the dependence on VIP guests, said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, who remained optimistic on the casino chain's prospects given market share gains in the key market of Macau.

Purchases of newly built single-family homes, a relatively modest slice of all U.S. home sales, increased 0.8% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 610,000 in June, the Commerce Department said.

Coca-Cola will replace Coke Zero in the U.S. with another low-sugar brand, an effort to hold on to consumers cutting back on sugary drinks.

