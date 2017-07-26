Compass Group Revenue Lifted by North America, Europe

Compass Group PLC (CPG.LN) said Wednesday that third-quarter revenue rose 3.9% as the performance of its businesses in North America and Europe helped offset tougher conditions in some other world markets.

The contract catering company said its full-year expectations remain positive and unchanged.

"North America is performing strongly and we anticipate further progress in Europe and the rest of the world in the fourth quarter," Compass said.

For the nine months to June 30, organic revenue growth was 3.7%, the company said.

July 26, 2017 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)