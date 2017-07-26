2Q GDP Growth Expected -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.
Continue Reading Below
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jul 22 240K (19) 233K
0830 Durable Goods Orders Jun +3.8% (24) -0.8%*
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Jul N/A 11
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Composite Index
Friday 0830 Real GDP (1st Reading) 2Q +2.7% (25) +1.4%**
0830 GDP Prices (1st Reading) 2Q +1.4% (10) +1.9%**
0830 Employment Cost Index 2Q +0.6% (21) +0.8%
1000 Consumer Sentiment Jul 93.1 (17) 93.1***
(Final)
*Revised Figure
**1Q 3rd Reading
***July Preliminary Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 26, 2017 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)