Wynn Macau 2Q Net Profit Up 57% on Year

Casino operator Wynn Macau Ltd. (1128.HK) said Wednesday its second-quarter net profit rose 57% from a year earlier, due to increase in gambling revenue.

The unit of Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) said net profit for the three months ended June 30 rose to US$102.6 million from US$65.1 million a year earlier, while its casino revenue rose to US$1.02 billion from US$608.4 million a year earlier.

July 25, 2017 20:38 ET (00:38 GMT)