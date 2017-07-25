Viacom CEO Considers Costly Scripps Networks Acquisition -- Sources

Since taking over as Viacom Inc.'s chief executive last year with the blessing of powerful shareholder Shari Redstone, Bob Bakish has been working to win over Wall Street with moves meant to stabilize the embattled entertainment giant.

Continue Reading Below

He has sharpened the company's focus on six key cable channels, including MTV and Nickelodeon, brought in new management at the Paramount film studio, given the green light to spend more on talent, and unloaded the company's stake in pay-television channel Epix for about $600 million.

Now Mr. Bakish is contemplating what would be his boldest bet yet: an acquisition of rival media outfit Scripps Networks Interactive, operator of HGTV and Food Network. People familiar with the situation say Viacom is in talks to acquire the company, as is Discovery Communications Inc.

Members of the Scripps family are expected to meet Tuesday to discuss a potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter. The family members collectively control a 91.8% voting stake in the company and are expected to make a decision soon.

In a sign that investors are optimistic about the odds of a deal, Scripps shares have risen by about 20% since The Wall Street Journal first reported last week that the company was in play.

At first glance the companies would be odd partners. The Scripps channels are lifestyle brands primarily aimed at families or people looking to upgrade their homes and kitchens. Viacom's core brands target teens and young adults, often with reality shows.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

However, such a deal could potentially strengthen Viacom's hand in channel-carriage negotiations with cable companies and emerging streaming TV players.

The Scripps networks have been solid performers. In the second quarter, domestic ad revenue for Scripps was up 4% while Viacom's was off by 2%, according to MoffettNathanson, a media analyst firm. Subscriber fees grew by 6% in the second quarter for Scripps, compared with 1.9% for Viacom, MoffettNathanson said.

Together, the companies would account for about 18% of TV ratings, on par with conglomerates like Walt Disney Co. and Comcast's NBCUniversal, according to RBC Capital Markets.

For Viacom, the question is how financially feasible such a takeover would be. Scripps had an $8.8 billion market capitalization before the Journal reported on July 18 that the company was in talks with Discovery. Reuters later reported that Viacom had talks with Scripps. The company is now valued at $10.4 billion.

Sarah Rabil and Dana Cimilluca contributed to this article

Write to Joe Flint at joe.flint@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2017 12:52 ET (16:52 GMT)