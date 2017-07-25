Utilities Lower Ahead of Fed -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators fell ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision. Utilities are particularly sensitive to changes in the interest-rate outlook because they rival Treasury bonds for the attention of fixed-income investors.

Continue Reading Below

The Environmental Proection Agency plans to accelerate the rehabilitation of so-called Superfund polluted sites, trimming the more-than 1,300-strong list of locations designated by the government for long-term cleanup projects.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2017 17:38 ET (21:38 GMT)