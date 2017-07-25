Trump Eyes Tax-Code Overhaul, With Emphasis on Middle-Class Break

President Donald Trump is signalling his next priority: overhauling the tax code to push corporate rates down and give middle-class taxpayers a break, even if it means some of the wealthiest pay more.

U.S. Readies Sanctions Against Chinese Entities Over North Korea

The U.S. soon will issue new sanctions against Chinese entities for violating United Nations sanctions against North Korea, a senior State Department official said Tuesday.

Trump Sees 'Major Trade Deal' With U.K.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday his administration was negotiating "to do a major trade deal" with the U.K., aiming to have it kick in soon after Britain completes its exit from the European Union in early 2019.

VIX Sets New Milestone, Falls to Record Intraday Low

A key measure of market volatility set a new floor Tuesday

Prosecution in Martin Shkreli Case Presents Final Evidence

Closing arguments are scheduled to take place Thursday; the jury could get the securities-fraud case before the end of the week.

House Passes Russia Sanctions Bill

In an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote, the House passed new sanctions that would punish Russia, after the U.S. intelligence community concluded that Moscow had sought to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

Weak Inflation in Focus at Fed's July Policy Meeting

Federal Reserve officials are likely to hold monetary policy steady at the conclusion of their two-day meeting Wednesday, but any changes in their policy statement will be scrutinized for clues about the path for interest rates and when they might start shrinking the Fed's balance sheet.

House Votes to Repeal CFPB's Arbitration Rule

The U.S. House voted 231-190 to overturn a regulation that could make it easier for consumers to sue banks in groups, an early step to undo a rule that is opposed by the financial industry and Republicans.

Greece Gets Solid Demand for First Bond Issuance in Three Years

Greece got solid demand Tuesday for its first bond issuance in three years, in what the government sees as the first of several moves that will enable the debt-ridden country to wean itself from new bailouts.

SEC Warns on Initial Coin Offerings

The SEC said Tuesday that laws written to protect investors in everyday stock sales also may apply to digital currencies known as initial coin offerings, potentially imposing a new layer of regulation on the nascent industry.

