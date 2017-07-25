U.S. Stocks Climb, Driven by Strong Earnings Reports

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed, bolstered by a flurry of upbeat corporate earnings. The blue-chip index added 0.5%.

VIX Sets New Milestone, Falls to Record Intraday Low

A key measure of market volatility set a new floor Tuesday

Senate Votes to Begin Debate on Health-Care Bill

Senate Republicans backed a motion that allows lawmakers to launch into debate over a health-overhaul bill, a victory for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and for President Donald Trump.

Weak Inflation in Focus at Fed's July Policy Meeting

Federal Reserve officials are likely to hold monetary policy steady at the conclusion of their two-day meeting Wednesday, but any changes in their policy statement will be scrutinized for clues about the path for interest rates and when they might start shrinking the Fed's balance sheet.

Cohn and Yellen Are Among Trump's Contenders to Lead Fed

President Donald Trump is considering renominating Janet Yellen as Fed chairwoman but also views his economic adviser Gary Cohn as a top candidate, he told The Wall Street Journal in an interview Tuesday.

House Votes to Repeal CFPB's Arbitration Rule

The U.S. House voted 231-190 to overturn a regulation that could make it easier for consumers to sue banks in groups, an early step to undo a rule that is opposed by the financial industry and Republicans.

Greece Gets Solid Demand for First Bond Issuance in Three Years

Greece got solid demand Tuesday for its first bond issuance in three years, in what the government sees as the first of several moves that will enable the debt-ridden country to wean itself from new bailouts.

SEC Warns on Initial Coin Offerings

The SEC said Tuesday that laws written to protect investors in everyday stock sales also may apply to digital currencies known as initial coin offerings, potentially imposing a new layer of regulation on the nascent industry.

Once Part of 'Trump Trade,' Copper Now Propelled Higher by China

Copper, once buoyed by optimism over President Donald Trump's infrastructure plans, is now being powered to fresh highs by optimism over China.

Weaker Dollar May Boost Corporate Results, and Stocks Could Follow

The U.S. dollar's unexpected fall this year is poised to boost the earnings of some of the biggest companies, adding another support for a stock market rally that some say is starting to look stretched.

