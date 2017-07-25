Viacom CEO Considers Costly Scripps Networks Acquisition

Continue Reading Below

Viacom CEO Bob Bakish is contemplating what would be his boldest bet yet: an acquisition of Scripps Networks, operator of HGTV and Food Network. People familiar with the situation say Viacom is in talks to acquire the company, as is Discovery Communications.

GM's Profit Drops as It Pulls Back Abroad to Bet on U.S. Market

General Motors' second-quarter net income plunged 42% on losses related to the sale of its European business and one-time charges linked to the company's exit from some Asian markets.

Caterpillar Boosts Outlook as Revenue Jumps 10%

Caterpillar boosted its revenue and profit outlook for the year as sales for its bulldozers, excavators and other equipment grew in many of its construction markets around the world.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

McDonald's Earnings Beat Expectations

McDonald's Corp. said on Tuesday that its $1 dollar drinks promotion and a new line of burgers helped reverse a sales slump in the U.S. business.

Michael Kors Shops for Glamour, Buys Jimmy Choo for $1.2 Billion

Luxury-fashion company Michael Kors has reached a deal to buy Jimmy Choo for around $1.2 billion, giving it a new avenue for growth as its core handbag market slows.

Former VW Executive to Plead Guilty in Emissions-Cheating Case

Former Volkswagen compliance executive Oliver Schmidt agreed to plead guilty in the U.S. to criminal charges stemming from his alleged role in the German auto maker's yearslong emissions deception.

SoftBank Seeks Multibillion-Dollar Stake in Uber

SoftBank is pushing to take a commanding stake in the ride-hailing market, angling for a piece of Uber after spreading its bets across a trio of Asian startups.

Toyota Nears Breakthrough in Electric-Car Batteries

Toyota Motor said it was nearing a major technological breakthrough in electric-car batteries, as the world's second-largest car maker accelerates its push to build all-electric vehicles.

IPO Backed by Morgan Stanley, Asian Billionaire Gets Rare Rejection

Hong Kong's stock exchange has denied the application for a potentially multimillion-dollar listing as the city-a hot spot for initial public offerings-has come under increasing regulatory scrutiny.

Hedge Funds Take Aim at Health Care REIT Merger

Two major investors of Sabra Health Care REIT are coming out against its proposed deal to acquire another health-care REIT, saying Sabra is overpaying for skilled nursing assets that are in bad shape.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)