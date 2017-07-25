Materials Higher After AK Steel, Freeport Earnings -- Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers rose after encouraging earnings reports.

Continue Reading Below

Shares of Freeport McMoRan surged after the copper mining company swung to a quarterly profit. Copper prices rose after strong Chinese economic data.

One steel maker said rising input costs were driving up prices for the industrial metal.

Shares of AK Steel rallied after the company's second-quarter sales surpassed investor expectations and it said it was awaiting export rules before deciding whether to reopen a plant.

Shares of other steel makers, including U.S. Steel and Nucor rose in sympathy.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2017 17:28 ET (21:28 GMT)