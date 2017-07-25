Financials Higher Before Fed Policy Statement -- Financials Roundup

Banks, lenders and other financial companies rose as interest rates continued their rise ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement Wednesday. The central bank is unlikely to boost interest rates but commentary around muted inflation could provide hints on Chairwoman Janet Yellen's plans for the balance of the year.

T.Rowe Price rose after the money manager's exposure to tech shares boosted the second-quarter performance of its mutual funds.

July 25, 2017 17:35 ET (21:35 GMT)