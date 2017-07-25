Canada's Trudeau: 'Essential' Revised Nafta Contain Dispute-Resolution Panel

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that it was "absolutely essential" a revised North American Free Trade Agreement contain a dispute-resolution panel -- something the Trump administration wants scrapped from the decades-old pact.

The Canadian leader's comments to reporters in Ottawa represent the strongest sign yet that Canada views the repeal of the Nafta provision -- which allows Canada and Mexico to contest trade sanctions from Commerce -- as a deal breaker, and a flashpoint in the trilateral talks that are set to begin next month.

"A fair dispute-resolution system is absolutely essential for Canada to sign on to," Mr. Trudeau said at a joint press conference with the new premier of British Columbia, John Horgan. "We expect that will continue to be the case in any renegotiated Nafta -- that we will continue to have a fair dispute-resolution system."

The Trump administration released its road map for remaking Nafta last week, and among its targets was the repeal of the so-called Chapter 19 clause. The U.S. trade representative said the U.S. will be looking in the Nafta talks to preserve "Buy America" provisions and find ways to reduce the U.S. trade deficit with its Nafta partners -- although the objectives release step back from some of President Donald Trump's most fiery campaign rhetoric on trade with Mexico and Canada.

The origins of the Chapter 19 provision date back to Nafta's predecessor, the original U.S.-Canada free-trade pact, which was clinched in the late 1980s. During those negotiations, Canada said a dispute-resolution mechanism was necessary or else Ottawa wouldn't sign on.

Paul Vieira

July 25, 2017 12:41 ET (16:41 GMT)