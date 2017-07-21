What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (July 21, 2017).

The Treasury imposed a $2 million fine on Exxon for what it called a "reckless disregard" of U.S. sanctions on Russia while Tillerson was the oil giant's CEO.

Mueller is investigating possible money laundering by Manafort as part of the probe into alleged election meddling by Russia.

Anthony Scaramucci is expected to be named to the post of White House communications director.

Senate Republicans pushed a plan they said could ease the impact of their health bill's Medicaid cuts.

Sessions said he plans to stay on as attorney general, after Trump said he regretted the appointment.

Poland's lower chamber of parliament approved a bill that would let the government replace every judge on the Supreme Court.

The EU is threatening Poland with its harshest punishment due to the vote.

China characterized trade talks with the U.S. that appeared to end without progress as "positive."

Airlines and airports have made the security improvements needed to drop the ban on laptops in plane cabins, the DHS said.

O.J. Simpson was granted parole by Nevada officials. The ex-football star could be freed as early as October.

Two online markets for drugs, firearms and other illicit goods were shut down in a global operation.

