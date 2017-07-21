Stocks Fall as Investors Parse Latest Batch of Earnings Reports

Global equities slipped as investors continued to closely watch the latest round of corporate earnings. The S&P 500 declined 0.3%.

Eurozone Inflation Seen Undershooting ECB's Target

Inflation in the eurozone is forecast to further undershoot the European Central Bank's 2% target over the next two years, underlining one of the difficulties the central bank will face as it ponders withdrawing its aggressive monetary policy.

The Euro May Be Rising, But Money Is Still Easy

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said Thursday that the euro's gains had "received some attention" on the ECB Governing Council, but the currency isn't the only factor that counts for financial conditions.

Oil Retreats on OPEC Doubts

Oil prices fell Friday morning on renewed concerns about oversupply.

Canada CPI Slows in June

Canada's inflation rate decelerated for the fourth time in five months, as Canada joins the U.S. and other developed-world economies in dealing with the conundrum of weak pricing pressure amid improving growth prospects.

Autos Drive Canada Retail Sales Higher in May

Canadian retail sales climbed in May for a third straight month, powered by demand for new and used cars.

Short Sellers Give Up as Stocks Run to New Records

Flummoxed by a rally that this week produced its 27th S&P 500 record of the year, investors are backing off bets that major indexes are headed downward.

Gold Standard Didn't Really Tame Inflation, New Research Says

Although average annual inflation since World War II is higher, "it is not dramatically higher than in the pre-Fed period" and the gold standard, research from the St. Louis Fed finds.

Global Brokerage Business Gets a Boost From China: MarketLine Report

Global insurance brokers are dwarfed by insurers themselves in terms of size, but an analyst report suggests a shift toward service-based economies in emerging markets, especially China, will mean the growth of the brokerage market will remain robust for years to come.

WSJ's Daily Shot: This Is the Year of Robotics and A.I.

July 21, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)