Oil Retreats on OPEC Doubts

Oil prices fell Friday morning on renewed concerns about oversupply.

Siemens Cuts Russia Presence After Turbines End Up in Crimea

Siemens announced measures to reduce its presence in Russia, including its exit from joint venture Interautomatika, after four gas turbines delivered by one of the German company's Russian partners for a power plant project turned up in Russian-occupied Crimea, possibly violating European Union sanctions.

NASA Finds Ways to Prevent Battery Fires

NASA research to prevent catastrophic fires on vehicles in orbit soon is expected to make personal robots, audio gear and other electronics safer on the ground.

BHP Sees a Hungry Planet, Elliott Sees Another Shale Disaster

BHP has written off billions in U.S. shale investments, but it is poised to plow a substantial amount of funds into potassium fertilizer, or potash. Activist shareholder Elliott is kicking up a fuss.

Audi to Refit Software on 850,000 Diesel Vehicles Outside North America

Audi said it is offering free software retrofit services for 850,000 diesel-engine cars outside North America, the latest effort by a car maker to keep diesel cars popular among consumers and mollify regulators.

Saudi Arabia Overhauls Security Apparatus

Saudi Arabia announced far-reaching changes to its security framework, establishing a new entity in charge of national security that will report directly to the Saudi monarch.

U.S. and Exxon Spar Over Russia Sanctions Violation

The U.S. Treasury Department imposed a $2 million fine on Exxon Mobil Corp. for what it called a "reckless disregard" of U.S. sanctions on Russia while Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was the oil giant's chief executive, a finding the company immediately said it would challenge.

Hackers in U.A.E. Linked to Cyberattack in Qatar

Qatar said hackers in the United Arab Emirates were linked to a cyberattack on its state-run media, an episode that helped spark the Gulf's worst diplomatic crisis in decades.

Brazil Raises Taxes on Fuels

Brazil will double some taxes on fuels as the government struggles to cut its budget deficit, the country's finance and planning ministries said Thursday.

Puerto Rico's Bondholders File First Suit Against Uncle Sam

Hedge funds holding Puerto Rico bonds sued the U.S. government, the first time creditors have tried to put federal taxpayers on the hook for losses suffered in the island's debt crisis.

July 21, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)