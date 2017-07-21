Oil Gains Amid Signs of Shrinking Stocks

Oil prices advanced as stronger signs of a shrinking global glut and increased demand continue to emerge.

Saudi Arabia Overhauls Security Apparatus

Saudi Arabia announced far-reaching changes to its security framework, establishing a new entity in charge of national security that will report directly to the Saudi monarch.

U.S. and Exxon Spar Over Russia Sanctions Violation

The U.S. Treasury Department imposed a $2 million fine on Exxon Mobil Corp. for what it called a "reckless disregard" of U.S. sanctions on Russia while Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was the oil giant's chief executive, a finding the company immediately said it would challenge.

Hackers in U.A.E. Linked to Cyberattack in Qatar

Qatar said hackers in the United Arab Emirates were linked to a cyberattack on its state-run media, an episode that helped spark the Gulf's worst diplomatic crisis in decades.

Brazil Raises Taxes on Fuels

Brazil will double some taxes on fuels as the government struggles to cut its budget deficit, the country's finance and planning ministries said Thursday.

Puerto Rico's Bondholders File First Suit Against Uncle Sam

Hedge funds holding Puerto Rico bonds sued the U.S. government, the first time creditors have tried to put federal taxpayers on the hook for losses suffered in the island's debt crisis.

Gas Everywhere but No Way to Ship It

Natural gas pipeline delays in the Marcellus and Utica shale producing regions have caused a sharp discount for gas sold in the region.

Natural Gas Falls on Lingering Glut

Natural gas prices fell Thursday with a lingering glut capping a rally.

BP Said to Be Shopping Its North Sea Oil Fields

BP has approached potential buyers of its oil-and-gas production assets in the North Sea, people familiar with the matter said.

Canadian Utility Hydro One to Buy Avista

Hydro One said it has agreed to buy Avista for $53 a share as the Canadian utility company seeks to expand its North American footprint.

