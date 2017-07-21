GE Leaves Investors in Limbo

GE told investors that profits are under pressure and they would have to wait several months for a better sense of its business, sending shares tumbling.

Siemens and Bombardier in Talks to Form Train Joint Ventures

Siemens AG and Bombardier Inc. are in advanced to talks to combine their train-making businesses, according to people familiar with the matter.

Private-Equity Giants Wade Into Payments-Sector Frenzy

Blackstone and CVC have teamed up on a $3.8 billion bid for U.K. online payments processor Paysafe Group, joining a wave of consolidation in the payments sector.

U.S. Expands Security Checks for International Flights

The U.S. is requiring closer security checks on some inbound international flights, U.S. and European airlines said, amid new concerns about terrorists planning to attack planes.

Schlumberger CEO Blames U.S. Investors for Stagnant Oil Prices

U.S. investors are driving down the price of oil by shoveling too much money into American shale companies, the chief executive of the world's largest oil-field service firm said as his company reported quarterly earnings.

Mexico's Grupo Bimbo to Buy Chicago-Based East Balt Bakeries

Mexico's Grupo Bimbo agreed to buy Chicago-based East Balt Bakeries in a $650 million deal that will add eight countries to its global reach.

Ford, Mazda Say Some Vehicles' Air Bags Needn't Be Recalled

Two auto makers want to be excluded from an expanded recall of nearly three million Takata Corp. air bags that the Japanese supplier has warned could one day rupture, U.S. traffic safety regulators said.

Lyft Shifts Gears With New Driverless-Car Division

Lyft said it is forming its own autonomous-car development division, hiring hundreds of engineers for it and opening a new office in the heart of Silicon Valley.

Endo Says Shipments of Opana ER Will End Sept. 1

Endo International said shipments of Opana ER will end Sept. 1 as it works to pull the opioid from the market amid safety concerns from regulators.

Wal-Mart, Amazon Rivalry Spreads to Forklifts

Wal-Mart has agreed to invest in Plug Power Inc. and buy more of its fuel-cell-powered machines, a move that mirrors a deal struck by Amazon earlier this year.

