Blackstone Made Bid to Buy Hotel Investor RLJ Lodging Trust

Continue Reading Below

Blackstone Group recently made a roughly $3 billion bid to buy RLJ Lodging Trust, a move that if successful would end RLJ's agreement to acquire rival hotel investor FelCor Lodging Trust.

Microsoft Profit Jumps, Fueled by Cloud Computing

Microsoft continued its rebirth as a force in cloud-computing, posting stronger-than-expected gains in its business of selling web-based services to corporate customers.

Visa Raises Outlook as Results Beat Views

Visa raised its financial targets for the year as quarterly results beat Wall Street expectations, driven by a higher number of transactions.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. and Exxon Spar Over Russia Sanctions Violation

The U.S. Treasury Department imposed a $2 million fine on Exxon Mobil Corp. for what it called a "reckless disregard" of U.S. sanctions on Russia while Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was the oil giant's chief executive, a finding the company immediately said it would challenge.

Capital One Profit, Revenue Rise

Capital One Financial's second-quarter results beat analyst estimates and were helped by a ramp-up in credit-card balances industrywide and the rise in interest rates.

U.S. Activist Investors Raise Stake in Clariant

A group of U.S. activist investors has pushed its stake in Clariant past 10%, injecting more uncertainty into the Swiss company's bid to create a $14 billion chemicals giant through a merger with U.S.-based Huntsman.

U.S., Overseas Airlines Enhance Foreign Airport Security

Hundreds of foreign airports and U.S. and overseas airlines have made security enhancements necessary for passengers traveling direct to the U.S. to carry laptops into the cabin, the Department of Homeland Security said.

Global Crackdown Closes Two Large Illegal-Goods Websites

Two of the world's largest online marketplaces for criminal goods have been shut down in a global operation that also resulted in the arrest of their owners and the freezing of millions of dollars in alleged criminal proceeds.

GM Eases Summer Production of Chevrolet Bolt

Workers assembling General Motors Co.'s Tesla fighter are taking a month off this summer amid lukewarm demand, a sign American car buyers are showing little interest in vehicles that rely solely on battery power to get from Point A to B.

Apollo Prepares IPO for ADT

Private-equity firm Apollo Global Management is preparing an initial public offering for ADT, just a year after it bought the home-security company.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2017 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)