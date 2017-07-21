China Mortgage Loan Growth Slows in 2nd Quarter, PBOC Says

China's central bank said growth in mortgage loans to home buyers decelerated in the second quarter, as property-control measures started to hit sales in large cities.

Outstanding mortgage loans to home buyers increased 30.8% from a year ago to 20.1 trillion yuan ($2.97 trillion) at the end of June, compared with growth of 35.7% at the end of March, the People's Bank of China said Friday.

Outstanding loans to property developers climbed 18.3% at the end of June, to 6.4 trillion yuan, slightly faster than the 17.3% growth at the end of March, the PBOC said.

Outstanding credit extended to the entire property sector grew 24.2% to 29.72 trillion yuan at the end of the second quarter, compared with a 26.1% increase at the end of the first, the central bank said.

--Liyan Qi

