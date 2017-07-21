Brazil Posts June Current-Account Surplus of $1.3 Billion

SAO PAULO – Brazil recorded a current-account surplus of $1.3 billion in June, down from $2.9 billion in May, the country's central bank said Friday.
Continue Reading Below
The 12-month current-account deficit reached $14.3 billion in June, compared with $18 billion the month before, the bank said.
The 12-month current-account deficit was equal to 0.76% of gross domestic product, versus 0.96% of GDP reported for the previous month.
Net foreign direct investment reached $4 billion in June, up from $2.9 billion in May, the bank said.
Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
July 21, 2017 10:19 ET (14:19 GMT)