Brazil Posts June Current-Account Surplus of $1.3 Billion

Brazil recorded a current-account surplus of $1.3 billion in June, down from $2.9 billion in May, the country's central bank said Friday.

The 12-month current-account deficit reached $14.3 billion in June, compared with $18 billion the month before, the bank said.

The 12-month current-account deficit was equal to 0.76% of gross domestic product, versus 0.96% of GDP reported for the previous month.

Net foreign direct investment reached $4 billion in June, up from $2.9 billion in May, the bank said.

July 21, 2017 10:19 ET (14:19 GMT)