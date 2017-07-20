UK Retail Sales Rebounded In Second Quarter

U.K. retail sales rebounded in the second quarter of the year, making a positive contribution to economic growth, data showed, signaling that Britons returned to stores despite the ongoing squeeze on their wallets.

Continue Reading Below

Stronger consumer spending bode well for the largely domestic-driven U.K. economy, which slowed sharply in the first quarter of the year as shoppers pared back spending amid accelerating inflation.

Retail sales rose by 1.5% in the April-June period, making a positive contribution of nearly 0.1 percentage point to second-quarter economic growth, the Office for National Statistics said Thursday.

This compares to a quarterly decline of 1.4% seen in the first three months of the year, which subtracted just under 0.1 percentage points from economic growth. Retail sales account for some 5% of Britain's economy.

In monthly terms, sales rose by 0.6%, beating slightly the expectations of analysts polled by The Wall Street Journal. June's annual growth of 2.9% was also slightly above market expectations.

The second quarter sales were driven largely by strong sales of summer clothing, which were boosted by a warm summer, as well as fuel.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer price growth--which had accelerated sharply in the wake of the pound's steep decline triggered by last year's Brexit vote--slowed unexpectedly last month, the ONS said earlier this week.

Inflation slowed to 2.6% in June, down from the near four-year high of 2.9% the previous month, driven mostly by falling prices of fuel.

Write to Wiktor Szary at Wiktor.Szary@wsj.com and Jason Douglas at Jason.Douglas@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2017 04:52 ET (08:52 GMT)