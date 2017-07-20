Senate Finance Panel Advances Nomination of Kautter for Tax Post

The Senate Finance Committee voted 26-0 to advance the nomination of David Kautter to be assistant Treasury secretary for tax policy.

Mr. Kautter, if confirmed by the full Senate, would help shape the details of an expected rewrite of the tax code and would oversee tax regulations. He is an accountant and lawyer with decades of experience.

Democrats had questioned him at a hearing Tuesday of his past work at Ernst & Young LLP at a time when the firm was selling tax shelters. Sen. Ron Wyden (D., Ore.) said he spoke with Mr. Kautter after the hearing about his past work and that he would be judged on his future actions.

